Home

Technology

Vivo V30, V30 Pro Launched With ZEISS Imaging System At These Prices; Check Details Here

Vivo V30, V30 Pro Launched With ZEISS Imaging System At These Prices; Check Details Here

The smartphones feature tons of portrait modes along with other camera features in the new Vivo V30 series. The phone is live for pre-booking and sale starts on March 14 onwards.

The Vivo V30 Pro is set to make its debut on Thursday in the Indian Market.

New Delhi: Vivo has just released its latest addition of smartphones, the Vivo V30 series, featuring the Vivo V30, and the Vivo V30 Pro camera smartphones. The smartphones feature ZEISS imaging system along with several modes to cater for various scenarios for its users. Additionally in a feature video, Vivo has also roped in Daboo Ratnani, the popular fashion and commercial photographer to show off the camera prowess of the smartphones. The devices will be available on Flipkart as well as Vivo’s retail stores and website.

Check out all details of the Vivo V30 series launch event here.

Vivo V30, V30 Pro Launch Event: Live Updates

01:00 pm: For online buyers, Vivo has included Flat 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI Card + Upto 6 Months No Cost EMI and Rs 4000 additional exchange bonus.

12:55 pm: Vivo also put up offers for its fans, including mainline offer comprising of 10% Cashback + Upto 8 Months No Cost EMI and 40% off on Vivo V-shield (screen damage protection)

12:50 pm: Both the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro is available for pre-booking and the sale will start on March 14 on Flipkart, official Vivo website and Vivo exclusive stores (such as Reliance digital, Croma, Vijay sales etc.)

12:46 pm: Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 46,999 for 12GB + 512GB model

12:44 pm: Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB model

12:40 pm: Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 37,999 for 12GB + 256GB model

12:37 pm: Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 35,999 for 8GB + 256GB model

12:35 pm: Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 128GB model

12:30 pm: Vivo V30 series boasts of studio light photos in low lighting surrounding.

12:00 pm: The Vivo V30 launch event is now live on their official YouTube channel. Users can check live updates here or in the link below.

Vivo Launch Event: How To Watch Live Streaming

For all the fans who want to watch the live streaming of the Vivo V30 series launch event, you can visit the official YouTube account of Vivo which starts at 12 PM, as well as check the link below. Additionally, you can also check out the official Twitter and Facebook pages of Vivo for live streaming options. Here is an embedded YouTube link of Vivo V30 series launch event.

Vivo V30 Series: Launch in India

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are expected to be launched in India on March 7, 2024. The Vivo V30 is anticipated to be priced at Rs 33,990, while the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 47,550. These phones will likely be available for purchase through various channels including online platforms like Amazon and authorized Vivo retailers across the country.

Vivo V30, V30 Pro: Features, Specifications

Vivo V30:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 6.78 inches, 1260 x 2800 Resolution, AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 50 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Operating System: Android v14 with Funtouch OS

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

CPU: Octa core (2.63 GHz)

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Expected Price: Rs. 33,990

Launch Date: March 7, 2024

Vivo V30 Pro:

Processor Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 6.78 inches, AMOLED, HDR10+

Rear Camera: Triple (50MP + 50MP + 50MP)

Internal Memory: 512 GB

Battery Capacity: 5000 mAh

Build: Mineral Glass back panel

Water Resistant: Splash proof, IP54

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Colors: Equatorial Green, Volcanic Black

Vivo V30, V30 Pro: Price, Availability

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro offer high-end features like powerful processors, impressive camera setups, large AMOLED displays, and substantial RAM and storage capacities. The Vivo V30 Pro stands out with its MediaTek Dimensity chipset and higher RAM and internal memory compared to the Vivo V30.

Vivo V30 Pro:

12GB + 512GB model: Rs 46,999 8GB + 256GB model: Rs 41,999

Vivo V30:

12GB + 256GB model: Rs 37,999 8GB + 256GB model: Rs 35,999 8GB + 128GB model: Rs 33,999

Both the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro is available for pre-booking and the sale will start on March 14 on Flipkart, official Vivo website and Vivo exclusive stores (such as Reliance digital, Croma, Vijay sales etc.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.