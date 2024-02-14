Home

Vivo X100 Pro Beats Google Pixel 8 Camera Performance In DXOMark Ranking

During the launch event, Vivo X100 Pro had claimed highly impressive image capture and quality, but how does it fare against the Google Pixel 8 in camera performance? Here are the DXOMark scores.

Vivo X100 Pro ranks 8th globally as the best performing camera-phone in the market as of 2024.

New Delhi: Vivo launched the X100 Pro smartphone on January 4, 2024, with boastful specs and priced at the premium segment smartphone category in India. The smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset promised excellent-quality images on par with major smartphone brands in the premium category with its 50 MP ZEISS sensor. Enter the France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark, which is known to rank smartphones based solely on their camera performance. Here is how the Vivo X100 Pro fared in the test.

Vivo X100 Pro Camera: Is it Worth the Hype?

The Vivo X100 Pro performed very well in the DXOMARK Camera tests awarding it the Gold tier, thanks to the excellent light collection capabilities of the large 1/0.98″ Sony IMX 989 sensor in the main camera module. The same sensor was already used on the predecessor X90 Pro and in other ultra-premium segment models, including the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and the sensor contributes significantly to the Vivo’s very good texture and noise results across all light levels, down to low light. The Vivo X100 Pro has a primary camera with a 50MP 1/0.98″ sensor, f/1.75-aperture lens, Dual Pixel PDAF, and OIS; an ultra-wide camera with a 50MP, 1/2.76″ sensor, 15mm equivalent f/2.0-aperture lens, and AF; and a telephoto camera with a 50MP 1/2″ sensor, 100mm equivalent f/2.5-aperture lens, AF, and OIS. The device scored 116 in photo, 119 in bokeh, 119 in preview, 118 in zoom, and 119 in video, for an overall score of 86. The Vivo X100 Pro is capable of recording 8K, 4K at 60/30fps, and 1080p at 60/30fps videos.

Vivo X100 Pro: DXOMark Ranking

The Vivo X100 Pro and the Google Pixel 8 both offer strong camera performance, as evaluated by DXOMARK. The Vivo X100 Pro excels in photo, video, and zoom quality, thanks to its large 1/0.98″ sensor, which allows for excellent light collection capabilities and low noise levels in various shooting conditions. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 also delivers excellent performance in photo and video quality, with high levels of detail, good exposure, and effective video stabilisation. Both devices have their strengths, and the choice between them would depend on the specific preferences and priorities of the user.

The Vivo X100 Pro scores 150, ranks 8th globally, tying with the Oppo Find X6, and outperforms the Google Pixel 8 which scores 148 and is ranked 11. On the top is the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ with a score of 157, followed by another Huawei smartphone, the P60 pro on the second with a score of 156. Tying for the third are the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro with a score of 154, and on the 4th is the Google Pixel 8 Pro with the score of 153.

