Vivo X100 Pro vs OnePlus 12 : Check Which Is The Better Phone For Your Choice

With the official launch of the Vivo X100 series on Jan 4 and the OnePlus 12 set to launch on Jan 23, here is a detailed comparison of the two upcoming phones.

New Delhi: With the official launch of the Vivo X100 series on Jan 4 and the OnePlus 12 set to launch on Jan 23, tech enthusiasts are now excited to find out which is the better phone among the two. Both flaunt top-of-the-line specs and innovative features, with their own advantages over others. Here is a detailed comparison of their features and specifications.

The Specification Showdown: Vivo X100 Pro vs OnePlus 12

Display: Both brands boast a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While confirmed for the Vivo X100 Pro, the OnePlus 12’s specs remain yet to be confirmed, with leaks suggesting a 6.8-inch AMOLED display as well.

Processing Power: The Vivo X100 Pro packs a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, a cutting-edge chipset with fast performance and efficient power management. OnePlus is set to launch the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, known for its raw processing power and graphics capabilities.

Memory and Storage: The Vivo X100 Pro comes in a single variant with a generous 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for photos, videos, and apps. The OnePlus 12 is expected to offer multiple configurations, with rumours suggesting options ranging from 8GB to 16GB RAM and 128GB to 512GB storage.

Camera Showdown: Photography enthusiasts will want to pay close attention here. The Vivo X100 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup featuring a ZEISS APO-Summicron main lens for exceptional clarity and colour accuracy, a ZEISS Multifocal Portrait lens for artistic bokeh effects, and two additional lenses for versatility. OnePlus 12, is rumoured to sport a triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens. Both phones promise high-resolution photography and advanced features like night mode and HDR, but the true winner remains to be seen.

Battery and Charging: Both devices boast robust batteries, with the Vivo X100 Pro packing a 5000mAh powerhouse and the OnePlus 12 rumoured to have a slightly larger 5400mAh capacity. Both support fast charging, with Vivo offering 55W and OnePlus rumoured to have even faster 65W charging.

Software and Interface: The Vivo X100 Pro runs on FuntouchOS 14, a proprietary skin over Android 14, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. Both interfaces offer customisation options and user-friendly features, though the final user experience may vary depending on personal preference.

Comparing Specifications: OnePlus 12 vs Vivo X100 Pro

Specifications Vivo X100 Pro OnePlus 12 (Leaked) Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB Storage 512GB 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Rear Camera ZEISS Quad-camera 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto Front Camera 50MP 32MP Battery 5000mAh 4800mAh Charging 55W 65W (Rumored) Software FuntouchOS 14 OxygenOS 14 (Rumored) While the vivo x100 is priced at Rs 89,999, OnePlus 12 is yet to officially confirm the prices. However the rumours suggest that phone will be placed under Rs 70,00 in Indian markets.

