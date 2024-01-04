Home

Vivo X100 Series Officially Launched in India : Check Confirmed Features, Price Details

The Vivo X100 Pro and X100 feature ZEISS-certified cameras and are available for pre-order now and will be live on sale on the 11 January in India. Here are the official specifications, features, and prices of the two models.

The Vivo X100 Pro and X100 are set to launch on January 4 at 12 pm in India.

New Delhi: The Vivo X100 series, previously unveiled in China and globally, is finally set to make its Indian debut on 4 January 2024. These premium flagship smartphones sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 with added Vivo V3 Chip, for enhanced 4K movie shooting and photography. The series is all set to go live by 12 PM IST.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Indian consumers can anticipate the arrival of two models—the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro both placed in the premium smartphone segment. While official pricing remains undisclosed, industry speculations suggest the X100 series could fall within the Rs 45,000–Rs 65,000 range. Vivo is set to launch the phone at noon on January 4, for all interested fans and buyers.

Both the X100 and X100 Pro are expected to be available through major online retailers and select offline stores across India.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro: Features, Specifications

Display and Refresh Rate

Both models likely have bright AMOLED screens over 6 inches in size.

Higher refresh rates are packed with 120 Hz for both the Pro and X100, giving smoother visuals and better responsiveness.

Performance Boost

Both phones use the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, offering a significant performance bump compared to previous Vivo models.

RAM sizes start at 12GB and also have the 16 gb variant, allowing for smooth multitasking or handling demanding apps.

Camera Capabilities

Triple-lens cameras are predicted for both models, with a ZEISS 50 MP main sensor for both the Pro and the X100.

Vivo’s custom imaging V3 chipset boasts enhanced image processing and low-light performance.

Additional Features

Claiming for all-day use without frequent charging, the phones are to feature a 2500 mAh (7.82V), which is equivalent to 5000 mAh (3.91V).

FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 comes pre-installed, providing the latest software and security updates.

Comparing Vivo X100 and X100 Pro

Feature Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate 6.78″ AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 MediaTek Dimensity 9300 RAM 12GB, 16GB options 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB options 512GB Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP + 64MP 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery equivalent to 5000 mAh equivalent to 5000 mAh Charging 100W FlashCharge + 50W Wireless FlashCharge 100W FlashCharge + 50W Wireless FlashCharge Materials Glass back + aluminum frame Vegan leather back + aluminum frame Colors Stargaze Blue, Asteroid Black Asteroid Black Starting Price Rs 63,999 Rs 89,999

Available in different colours, the Vivo X100 series official pricing is confirmed and will be available on retail on 11 January.

