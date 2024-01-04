Home

Vivo X100 Series To be Launched in India Shortly: Check Expected Features, Price Details

The Vivo X100 Pro and X100 feature ZEISS-certified cameras and are set to launch on January 4 at 12 p.m. in India. Here are the specifications, features, and expected prices of the two models.

The Vivo X100 Pro and X100 are set to launch on January 4 at 12 pm in India.

New Delhi: The Vivo X100 series, previously unveiled in China and globally, is finally set to make its Indian debut on 4 January 2024. These premium flagship smartphones sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 with added Vivo V3 Chip, for enhanced 4K movie shooting and photography. The series is all set to go live by 12 PM IST.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Indian consumers can anticipate the arrival of two models—the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro both placed in the premium smartphone segment. While official pricing remains undisclosed, industry speculations suggest the X100 series could fall within the Rs 45,000–Rs 65,000 range. Vivo is set to launch the phone at noon on January 4, for all interested fans and buyers.

Both the X100 and X100 Pro are expected to be available through major online retailers and select offline stores across India.

Vivo X100, X100 Pro: Features, Specifications

Display and Refresh Rate:

Both models likely have bright AMOLED screens over 6 inches in size.

Higher refresh rates are rumored, with a 120Hz for both the Pro and X100, giving smoother visuals and better responsiveness.

Performance Boost:

Both phones use the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, offering a significant performance bump compared to previous Vivo models.

RAM sizes start at 12GB and are expected upto 16 gb, allowing for smooth multitasking or handling demanding apps.

Camera Capabilities:

Triple-lens cameras are predicted for both models, with a ZEISS 50MP main sensor for both the Pro and the X100.

Vivo’s custom imaging – V3 chipset, boasts to enhance image processing and low-light performance.

Additional Features:

Claiming for all-day use without frequent charging, the phones are to feature a 2500 mAh (7.82V), which is equivalent to 5000 mAh (3.91V).

Android 14 will likely be pre-installed, providing the latest software and security updates.

Comparing Vivo X100 and X100 Pro:

Feature Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate 6.78″ AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 MediaTek Dimensity 9300 RAM 12GB, 16GB options 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB options 512GB Rear Camera 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4700mAh (typical) 4700mAh (typical) Charging 100W FlashCharge + 50W Wireless FlashCharge 100W FlashCharge + 50W Wireless FlashCharge Materials Glass back + aluminum frame Vegan leather back + aluminum frame Colors Startrail Blue, Asteroid Black, Sunset Orange Startrail Blue, Asteroid Black Starting Price INR 49,990 (rumored) INR 59,990 (rumored)

Available in different colours, the Vivo X100 series official pricing will be confirmed and available after the January 4th launch.

