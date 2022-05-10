New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Vivo is all set to launch its X80 series in India. According to the company, the smartphone series will be launched on May 18 (Thursday). To recall, the series comprising the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro was first launched in China. In the series, the Vivo X80 Pro came in two different variants — one with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and the other one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the company has confirmed India will get the latter variant.Also Read - Amazon Summer Sale Ends Today: Grab Massive Discounts On Latest Smartphones Now | Details Inside

The Vivo X80 series India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on May 18, the company announced through a press invite. Flipkart has also created a dedicated webpage on its site to tease the launch. Also Read - Apple Device Users, Pay ATTENTION! Company Not Accepting Debit, Credit Cards For Payments in India. Here's Why

Specifications

Vivo X80 runs Android 12 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor

The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front

The Vivo X80 comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

It includes connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging

Vivo X80 Pro specifications