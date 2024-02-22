Vivo Y200e Launched: Marks A Significant Upgrade From Vivo Y200; Check Features, Price Here.

New Delhi: Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has once again captured the attention of tech enthusiasts with its latest offering: the Vivo Y200e 5G. This sleek and feature-packed device seamlessly integrates style, innovation, and performance, making it a compelling choice for consumers. Sporting an AMOLED display and 144 Hz, the phone aims to capture the attention of buyers in the higher-end budget smartphone segment. Here are all the details on the latest smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo Y200e: A Significant Upgrade From Vivo Y200 5G

The Vivo Y200e 5G follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Vivo Y200 5G, which made its debut in October 2023. Building on the success of the Y200 series, Vivo has introduced the Y200e as a worthy addition to its lineup. With a focus on aesthetics, functionality, and cutting-edge technology, the Y200e aims to cater to the diverse needs of smartphone users.

Vivo Y200e: Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Vivo Y200e boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Whether you’re streaming videos or browsing social media, the vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling experience enhance your daily interactions.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Y200e is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC , built on a 4nm process . Its octa-core CPU architecture ensures efficient multitasking and responsive performance.

, built on a . Its octa-core CPU architecture ensures efficient multitasking and responsive performance. Choose between two RAM and storage configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, the UFS 2.2 onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera Setup

The phone captures high-quality images with extra precision using the Ultra HD Imaging System . The dual rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor . The customisable Bokeh levels on the smartphone allow users to create stunning portraits.

. The dual rear camera unit includes a and a . The customisable Bokeh levels on the smartphone allow users to create stunning portraits. For selfies, the 16-megapixel front camera ensures you look your best in any lighting condition, and support video calls.

Battery and Charging

The 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day, and the 44W FlashCharge technology ensures quick and safe charging.

Additional Features

The Y200e features an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 dust and splash resistance, and dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Vivo Y200e: Pricing and Discount Offers

The Vivo Y200e 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant .

for the and for the . Pre-order customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, select bank customers may qualify for no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

Vivo Y200e: Availability and Alternatives

The Vivo Y200e is currently available for pre-order on the Vivo India website, and its official sale date is expected to begin on March 1. For those looking for alternate options, consider exploring other smartphones in a similar price range, such as the Vivo V29e.

The Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone claims to combine elegance, performance, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a multitasker, or a music lover, the Y200e has something to offer.