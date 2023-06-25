Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Price in India, Specifications | Comparison

Home

Oppo A78 5G

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Vivo launched Vivo Y36 in India on June 20. The latest Vivo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Y series smartphone is packed with a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The Oppo A78 5G, on the other hand, was launched in India in January this year, and runs on a MediaTek Helio 700 SoC. The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Similarly, the Oppo A78 5G is also available in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, marked at Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

Vivo Y36 Versus Oppo A78 5G

Vivo Y36:

Vivo launched Vivo Y36 in India on June 20.

The latest Vivo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Y series smartphone is packed with a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y36 is priced at Rs. 16,999 and is available in two colour variants — Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold.

Vivo Y36 has support for dual sim (Nano) and run on Android 13-based operating systems.

Vivo Y36 runs on Funtouch OS 13

The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) LCD display.

In terms of processor, the Vivo Y36 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC

Talking about the camera, both smartphones get a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear.

Vivo Y36 sport an 8-megapixel and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter

Oppo A78 5G

Oppo A78 5G was launched in India in January this year

The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio 700 SoC.

The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

Oppo A78 5G is also available in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, marked at Rs. 18,999.

It is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

Oppo A78 have support for dual sim (Nano) and run on Android 13-based operating systems.

Oppo A78 5G runs on ColorOS 13.

Oppo A78 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Oppo A78 gets a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Oppo A78 and Vivo Y36 sport an 8-megapixel and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter

