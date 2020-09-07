Nearly two years after the merger, Vodafone Idea Company has announced its new name. The Vodafone Idea will now be known as VI. The full name of the VI is Vodafone India Limited. Vodafone and Idea were merged in August of 2018, but till now both companies were being run in their name. The company has said in a statement that VI is future ready and now both companies will do business under the same brand name. The company has said that along with 4G, the company also has 5G ready technology. The company also claims that since the merger, 4G coverage across the country has doubled. Although the company has not announced new plans during this time. Also Read - Vodafone Idea Plan 2020: Best Recharge Plans by Vodafone - Idea in India

Ravinder Takkar, managing director CEO, Vodafone Idea said, "Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then, focussed on integrating two large networks, our people and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, a brand that will bring important meaning to lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life."

he further added.

“They would love a credible partner to help them on this journey. Vi’s positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive.”

On the other hand, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Vodafone Idea Limited (Vodafone-Idea), said that Vodafone and Idea Company set new standards in the telecom sector in network experience, ruler India connectivity, customer service, enterprise mobility solutions. After the arrival of Reliance Jio in the year 2018, Vodafone India (Vodafone Idea) and Idea Cellular (Idea) merged.

Recently, giving a major relief to Vodafone India Limited, the Supreme Court has given ten years time to repay the arrears of Adjusted Gross Income (AGR). According to the court order, 10% of the AGR will be paid by the company in the current financial year and the balance in 10 installments in the next 10 years. Explain that Vodafone Idea owes AGR of more than Rs 58,000 crore. Out of this, the company has paid Rs 7,854 crore.

Regarding this new brand, company officials say the new brand image will ensure better quality of calls and excellence of its associated services. The company is trying to attract a new segment of customers with its new brand image. Through this new brand image, the company will try to handle its home users base. Vodafone Idea Limited CEO Ravindra Takkar has said that Vodafone Idea was established two years ago as a merged entity. Since then, the work of uniting both the big networks was going on and now it is being introduced with the VI brand name.