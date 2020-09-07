Everyone is spending more time at their home due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Some are working from home, whereas, some are doing online classes which requires more data. In such a situation, prepaid plans with more data of Vodafone Idea can be of great use to you. Also Read - Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices with capped voice calls, to be available starting December 3

Vodafone: Rs 299 plan

The validity of this plan is 28 days. In this plan, a total of 56 GB of data is being provided by the company, where customers can use 2GB of data per day. Apart from this, you will get 100 SMS every day in this plan. In Vodafone's Rs 299 plan, customers get unlimited voice calling on any network. This is the cheapest plan for Vodafone with 2GB data.

Vodafone: Rs 449 plan

In this plan, a total of 112 GB of data is being provided by the company, where customers can use 2GB of data per day. Apart from this, you will get 100 SMS every day in this plan. In this plan, customers can make unlimited voice calls on any network. The validity of Vodafone's Rs 449 plan is 28 days.

Vodafone: Rs 699 plan

If you want to get rid of the tension of recharging the plan every month, then the Vodafone Rs 699 plan can prove to be a better option for you. The validity of this plan is 84 days. A total of 168 GB of data is being provided by the company in this plan. In Vodafone’s Rs 699 plan, customers will get to use 2GB high-speed data per day. Apart from this, you will get 100 SMS every day in this plan. In this plan, customers can make unlimited voice calls on any network.

Other Offers

Vodafone Idea has given 20 days validity in its 109 rupees prepaid plan. Under this plan, you get unlimited voice calling facility and 1 GB data along with 300 SMS free. Users will get a subscription of Zee5 and access to the Vodafone Play app. Talking about the prepaid plan of Rs 169, you will get 20 days validity, unlimited calling facility along with daily 1GB data and 100 daily SMS. Subscriptions from Vodafone Play and Zee5 will also be available in the offer. The company has also launched a plan of Rs 46, in which you get 100-night minutes for calling on Vodafone from local on net i.e. Vodafone. The validity of this plan is 28 days. In addition, it offers local and national calling at .25 paise in seconds. Users taking this plan will get free night minutes from 11 am to 6 am. These plans has been introduced by the company only for the Delhi circle.