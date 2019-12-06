New Delhi: Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday announced his decision to shut down the operations of Vodafone Idea and stop investing in the company in the absence of government relief.

Speaking at a Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Birla opted the insolvency route. He was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “We will have to shut shop” if the government refuses to provide any sort of relief.

Subscribers can either retain the mobile number by porting to other service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, or BSNL or get a new mobile connection. Here are some plans offered by other mobile network service providers:

Bharti Airtel:

On December 1, Bharti Airtel had announced its decision to increase call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers starting from December 3 this year. “In a significant move, the Bharti Airtel announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. Starting from December 3, these new tariffs will be applicable for customers,” Airtel was quoted by a report as saying.

The new plan will cost up to 42 per cent more than the price that Airtel pre-paid customers currently pay for their plans. “As per the new plan, the tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits,” the company’s official statement further said.

Besides, customers will enjoy extra benefits including access to premium content from Airtel Xstream — comprising 10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels, Wynk Music, device protection and anti-virus protection.

Earlier, Airtel was providing unlimited calling and data services at Rs 249 (28 days validity) and Rs 448 (82 days validity). Now the cost of these plans has been fixed at Rs 298 and Rs 598 (84 days validity) respectively, stated a report.

Reliance Jio:

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had announced new ‘all-in-one’ plans effective from December 6. The cost of the Reliance Jio’s new tariff plan was reported to have been raised by 40 per cent, stated a report.

“Jio will be introducing new ‘all-in-one’ plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019,” news agency IANS quoted Reliance Jio as saying.

Notably, Reliance Jio customers are entitled to receive up to 300 per cent additional benefits including unlimited voice calls and data pack, stated the Telecom major.