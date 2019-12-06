New Delhi: Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday announced his decision to shut down the operations of Vodafone Idea and stop investing in the company in the absence of government relief.

Speaking at a Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Birla opted the insolvency route. He was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “We will have to shut shop” if the government refuses to provide any sort of relief.

