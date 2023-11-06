Home

Google Play Introduces Unique Feature, Here’s How Android Users Can Know Which VPN Apps Are Safe

If you are an Android user, this news is for you! Google Play has introduced a new feature with whose help you can know if the VPN Apps you're using, are safe and trustworthy or not.

New Delhi: Technology and social media has definitely made life easier and more entertaining but at the same time it also has its flip sides. With increasing cases of cyber crime and fraud, it is very important to remain vigilant and alert; we must be aware of what kinds of applications we are downloading on our smartphones and other electronic devices, how safe or encrypted are these apps and how can we keep ourselves away from any kind of fraud. Safety processes for devices of different operating systems is different; if you are an Android user, Google Play has introduced a new feature to check if the VPN apps you’re downloading, is safe or not. Know all about this new feature..

Google Play To Alert Users If VPN Apps Are Secure

Starting with virtual private network (VPN) apps, certain categories on the Google Play store will now show a banner to help users find trustworthy and safe apps. Google said that these banners will tell users about the “Independent security review” badge, highlighting apps that have undergone independent audits. “To help give users a simplified view of which apps have undergone an independent security validation, we’re introducing a new Google Play store banner for specific app types, starting with VPN apps,” the company said.

Here’s How You Can Check

When a user searches for VPN apps, they will now see a banner at the top of Google Play that educates them about the “Independent security review” badge in the Data Safety Section. Users also have the ability to “Learn More”, which redirects them to the App Validation Directory, a centralized place to view all VPN apps that have been independently security reviewed. “Users can also discover additional technical assessment details in the App Validation Directory, helping them to make more informed decisions about what VPN apps to download, use, and trust with their data,” said Google.

VPN providers such as NordVPN, Google One, ExpressVPN, and others have already undergone independent security testing and publicly declared the badge. “We encourage and anticipate additional VPN app developers to undergo independent security testing,” the company said.

(Inputs from IANS)

