New Delhi: 5G mobile telephony will soon start in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Addressing nation during 76th Independence Day celebration, Prime Minister said people won’t have to wait long for the 5G services, which holds the promise of offering 10 times faster speeds and lag-free connectivity, to start in the country as government taking “optical fibre to every village” in the country. “Now we are stepping towards the era of 5G… won’t have to wait for long. We are taking optical fibre to every village. I have full knowledge that the dream of Digital India will pass through villages,” he said.Also Read - LIVE Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Remembers Nehru as 'Hero' of Independence as India Celebrates 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The Prime Minister touched upon all-round development of technology in the country from 5G to push for electronic chips, laying of optical fibre cable (OFC) network across villages and enablement of digital entrepreneurship in villages through Common Services Centres making the present decade as “techade” for India. Also Read - Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg With Folk Artists to Celebrate Independence Day | Watch

“I am happy that India’s 4 lakh common service centres are developing in villages. Country can boast of 4 lakh digital entrepreneurs getting ready in villages and people in villages becoming habitual of taking services from them,” Modi said. Also Read - Travel Any Distance in Kochi Metro For Only Rs 10 This Independence Day. More Details Inside

The government earlier this month sold 5G telecom spectrum for Rs 1.5 lakh crore to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, richest Indian Gautam Adani’s group and Vodafone Idea.

5G Services in India

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), the Fifth Generation or 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

Bharti Airtel will start rolling out 5G services this month and cover all towns and key rural areas of the country by March 2024. Country’s largest telecom player Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities and conducted field trials of its home-grown 5G telecom gears.

Modi said that the country frequently remembers former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and his mantra of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” which is an inspiration for the country.

“Later Atal Bihari Vajpayee added a link by saying “Jai Vigyan (Science)” and the country had given priority to it. But now for Amritkaal there is one more necessity and that is “Jai Anusandahan (research)”- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”- Innovation. I have faith in my young generation,” Modi said.

He said that the power of innovation is visible in the form UPI (Unified Payment Interface) BHIM, digital payment, India’s global rank in fintech space and 40 per cent share globally.

Modi said that the Digital India movement where the government is taking steps towards 5G, treading towards semiconductors, laying a network of optical fibre, is not only a sign of modernisation but there are three big powers embedded in it.