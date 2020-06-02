San Francisco: Facebook on Tuesday introduced a new feature called Manage Activity to help billions of users archive or trash their old posts in one place. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Facebook Employees Join Protest Against 'no Action' on Trump Post

The archive feature is for content people no longer want others to see on Facebook but still want to keep for themselves.

"For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you'd rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook," the social networking giant said in a statement.

The Manage Activity feature will first arrive on mobile and will be available on desktop and Facebook Lite in the future.

Manage Activity also allows people to move posts they no longer want to the trash.

“Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before then,” Facebook added.

The feature helps users view and manage posts in bulk.

“We’ve also developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range,” said the company.

Facebook said it will continue building new functionality for this feature to help people manage their digital footprint on the platform.