New Delhi: Starting from January 1, 2021, WhatsApp has rolled out a number of new features which will help users to a great extent. One such feature is that you can hide your profile picture from other users.

Some of the new prominent features that have changed from January 1 include mute feature, multiple device support feature, WhatsApp Payments and Carts for WhatsApp businesses, etc. The messaging platform also has privacy features like blocking contacts. Moreover, the messaging app also gives users the option to hide their profile picture from all contacts. WhatsApp profile pictures can be saved by contacts or users, or even by taking a screenshot. WhatsApp gives users the option to hide their profile picture from contacts who are not added to their contact list.

Here is how you can hide your profile picture:

1) First you need to open your WhatsApp.

2) Go to Settings and then Account and next is Privacy.

3) Then, you should tap on Profile Photo.

4) The default setting is ‘everyone’ in the list of options.

5) If users want their profile pictures to be displayed to their contacts, select ‘My contacts’

6) Select Nobody if you do not want the photo to be displayed to anybody.

7) Once the profile picture on WhatsApp is hidden, a grey avatar appears on the user’s profile and in WhatsApp chats.

On the other hand, WhatsApp also gives the option to reduce the data used in a call by following the given steps:

1) Go to settings, then Data and Storage usage.

2) Under the Call Settings section, you need to enable Low Data Usage option.