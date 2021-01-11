New Delhi: Soon after Facebook-owned WhatsApp stated that it is updating its privacy policy, the social media messaging app has landed in deep water with many users are now increasingly migrating over to rival apps that need not share their data with a parent app like Facebook. One such popular app is Signal. Also Read - Switching From WhatsApp? Here's The List of 5 Apps That Provide Good Alternative

Last week, there was a sudden rise in downloads and that has Signal the most downloaded App Store app in India and many new users are now looking at settling into the new application and bringing their friends and family over.

For general information, creating account on Signal is quite easy, but what could be troublesome is adding all your friends and family members in their respective groups one by one. Signal, however, has a neat little solution for WhatsApp migrants.

How to migrate WhatsApp groups to Signal?

Create a group on Signal: The first step to migrate your existing WhatsApp group to Signal is to create a new group on the app. The, you will have to add at least one member manually to create the group. Give the new group a name of your choice and add a picture if you want.

Get the group invite link: After creating the group, you can choose your group settings tab and choose ‘Group Link’. Turn on the Group Link toggle and get the shareable invite link.

Share the invite link: After you gave received a group invite link, you can share it in your previous WhatsApp groups so that users can directly join themselves in your newly created Signal group.