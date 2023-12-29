Home

Warning: Netizens Advised Against Oversharing Amid ‘Get To Know Me On Instagram’ Challenge; Here’s Why

The "Get to Know Me" challenge encourages users to disclose personal details such as age, height, birthdate, preferences, tattoos, piercings, and phobias—information often utilized in security checks.

‘Get To Know Me On Instagram’ Challenge: In the world of social media, the trend of joining popular challenges often overshadows the potential risks behind them. Recently, another trend – ‘Get to Know Me on Instagram,’ – has been gaining traction on Instagram. As the trend picks up pace on the internet, it has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts, raising concerns about online safety. Cybersecurity analyst at Deloitte, Eliana Shiloh, has raised an alarm on the unsuspected dangers of these social media challenges. As per the recent report by the New York Post, Shiloh’s video, posted on December 23, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people, underlined the critical need for caution. In her warning, Shiloh requested netizens to refrain from participating in the trend.

‘Get to know me on Instagram’: The concern?

The cybersecurity analyst’s primary concern is inadvertent disclosure of answers to simple questions, cyber threats and potentially exposed individuals. She revealed that she almost fell victim of the trend herself as the details shared in the challenge were related to her security questions, raising alarms about potential security breaches.

‘Get to know me on Instagram’ trend

The challenge force uses to share their personal details such as age, height, birthday, preferences, phobias, piercings and tattoos. Notably, this information are used in security checks.

The cybersecurity influencer stated that as the questions related to direct security might not be explicitly disclosed, but sharing these personal details could indirectly create a ‘goldmine of identifiable data for hackers.’

Expressing concerns over this, Shiloh warned netizens against sharing this sensitive information online, raising alarm about the possibility of even more confidential details, like Social Security numbers, becoming unwittingly public.

How to save yourself or reduce risks associated with this trend?

The expert urged netizens of oversharing on social media and requested them to follow the US Department of Justice’s advice in related matters. She told users to avoid the disclosure of personal information online or integrating the same into passwords.

