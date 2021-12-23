New Delhi: Zee Digital’s leading technology site, BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) conducted its second edition of the Tech Excellence Awards on Thursday, December 23. With acclaimed jury members, BGR honoured the best of smartphones, laptops, wearables, Smart TVs, and other gadgets for the year 2021. The event that began at 10 AM will be streamed live on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.Also Read - Sony And ZEEL Sign Definitive Agreements To Merge

Jury members:

Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief Mysmartprice)

Ashish Bhatia (Independent Technology Writer, Columnist)

Dhruv Bhutani (Editor, Android Authority)

Abhishek Bhatnagar (Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GadgetsToUse)

Varun Krishnan (Founder, FoneArena)

The award categories include:

Smartphones

Best innovation in Smartphone

Best Budget Smartphone Of the Year (Under 20K)

Best Gaming Smartphone of the year

Best camera smartphone of the year

Smartphone of the year

Most promising smartphone Brand

Wearables

Best SmartWatch of the year

Best fitness band of the year

Smart TV

Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k)

Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K)

Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year

Best media streaming device

Smart TV of the year

Audio

Best TWS of the year

Most affordable TWS of the year

Most popular TWS brand of the year

Best smart speaker of the year

Laptop

Best gaming laptop of 2021

Best value for money laptop of the year

Most popular laptop brand

Laptop of the year

Chipset