New Delhi: Zee Digital’s leading technology site, BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) conducted its second edition of the Tech Excellence Awards on Thursday, December 23. With acclaimed jury members, BGR honoured the best of smartphones, laptops, wearables, Smart TVs, and other gadgets for the year 2021. The event that began at 10 AM will be streamed live on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.Also Read - Sony And ZEEL Sign Definitive Agreements To Merge
Jury members:
- Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief Mysmartprice)
- Ashish Bhatia (Independent Technology Writer, Columnist)
- Dhruv Bhutani (Editor, Android Authority)
- Abhishek Bhatnagar (Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GadgetsToUse)
- Varun Krishnan (Founder, FoneArena)
The award categories include:
Smartphones
- Best innovation in Smartphone
- Best Budget Smartphone Of the Year (Under 20K)
- Best Gaming Smartphone of the year
- Best camera smartphone of the year
- Smartphone of the year
- Most promising smartphone Brand
Wearables
- Best SmartWatch of the year
- Best fitness band of the year
Smart TV
- Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k)
- Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K)
- Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year
- Best media streaming device
- Smart TV of the year
Audio
- Best TWS of the year
- Most affordable TWS of the year
- Most popular TWS brand of the year
- Best smart speaker of the year
Laptop
- Best gaming laptop of 2021
- Best value for money laptop of the year
- Most popular laptop brand
- Laptop of the year
Chipset
- Best Premium chipset (Smartphone)
- Best Affordable Chipset(Smartphone)
- Best Premium Chipset (Laptop Category)
- Best Affordable Chipset (Laptop Category)