New Delhi: SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully took off from Kennedy Space Center for the International Space Station on Saturday, with two NASA astronauts — Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. This marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private firm. SpaceX is founded by Elon Musk. Also Read - Three-Phase Unlock 1.0 From Tomorrow: States Decide Dos List, Centre Clears Don'ts List

“It’s incredible, the power, the technology,” said U.S. President Donald Trump, who was at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida for the launch, “That was a beautiful sight to see.”

The mission’s first launch try on Wednesday was called off with less than 17 minutes remaining on the countdown clock. Weather again threatened Saturday’s launch but cleared in time to begin the mission.

Watch the lift off