Honor’s Upcoming Magic 6 Phone Has Eye-Tracking Features, Generative AI | Watch

Honor has teased a new smartphone - Magic 6 - and its AI-powered features at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. The phone will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SOC and has eye-tracking interaction feature - Magic Capsule.

Honor Magic 6: Chinese smartphone maker Honor has teased a new smartphone, the Honor Magic 6, and its AI-powered features at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, heightening people’s expectations. The company has confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SOC and will come loaded with an eye-tracking interaction feature called Magic Capsule. Additionally, the smartphone will include a virtual assistant named Yoyo, which utilises Qualcomm’s on-device AI. However, the launch date of the Honor Magic 6 has not been announced yet. Similar to the Honor Magic 5 series, its arrival can be expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The chipset will allow the Magic 6 users to access the generative AI even when they are offline. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also ensures improved privacy and faster speeds.

Honor Magic 6: More Personalisation

The smartphone will also have the capability to run on-device large language models, the same technology that empowers generative AI platforms like ChatGPT. This will enable users to access additional features centered around personalization.

Honor Magic 6: What to Expect

Honor has officially confirmed that Magic 6’s Large Language Model (LLM) will distinguish itself from cloud-based LLMs, which are trained on publicly accessible datasets. The Magic 6, on a contrary, will use its understanding of the user’s device to offer personalised services based on their preferences, said the company.

In the Qualcomm event, Honor also showcased some AI capabilities that will be available on the upcoming Magic 6. The phone will feature a dedicated virtual assistant named Yoyo, capable of creating short videos using photos and footage stored on the device.

Honor Magic 6: Key Highlight – Magic Capsule

Honor has also given some of the glimpse of the whole new feature it termed it Magic Capsule. This feature resembles Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone. This feature will support the eye-tracking. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a small demo of Magic Capsule on how it will work. In the video clip, a woman can be seen holding the Magic 6 and selecting the Magic Capsule by looking at it.

Upcoming Smartphones With AI features

Apart from Honor, other companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Oneplus are also gearing up to introduce their flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, to integrate heavy AI features into their smartphones, these companies need to work with Qualcomm. These flagship models will not natively support any artificial intelligence features.

At the beginning of this month, Google introduced its latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These models come with a range of AI capabilities that enhance photography, handle incoming calls, and even generate personalized wallpapers.

Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.