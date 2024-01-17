Home

WATCH: SAMSUNG Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra Official Launch: Check Details, Other Major Reveals

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will unveil the hyped Galaxy S24 series today, live on its official website as well as Samsung's YouTube channel, at 11:30 PM in India. Here are all details on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 + and S24 Ultra are officially launching today at 11:30 PM. on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, find details here.

New Delhi: Samsung’s most anticipated flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, is ready to launch on Wednesday. The smartphone will be supercharged with Galaxy AI, along with other major reveals in the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. The South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy Unpacked event will be LIVE on its official website as well as Samsung’s YouTube channel at 11:30 PM in India. It is also expected to feature the launch of the Galaxy Fit3, an affordable fitness tracker, and the next-generation Galaxy Buds. Find out more details here.

How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event

The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 1 PM EST in the US and at 11:30 PM IST in India. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel, as well as on prominent platforms like Facebook and X (previously Twitter).

You can also watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event live below. (source: Samsung YouTube Channel)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Features

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The phone will likely power the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, which is rumoured to power the Ultra, promising significant performance improvements over the previous generation. The S24 Ultra leaks suggest a quad-camera system on the back, potentially with a 200MP main sensor for enhanced image quality. A large 5,500mAh battery is speculated to be packed in the phone, which could offer extended battery life, while support for fast charging, possibly reaching 65W, could ensure quick top-ups when needed. The phone is expected to come with the latest Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1, and according to rumours, it is expected to provide a refined and feature-rich user interface. The phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,34,000 in India.

Galaxy S24+:

With a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display, a 4,900mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to feature a similar camera system like that of the Galaxy S24. The smartphone is likely to come with two storage options to choose from: a 256GB variant and a 512GB storage variant.

Galaxy S24:

The Galaxy S24 is rumoured to have a minimum of 8GB of RAM, with two storage options to choose from: 128GB or 256GB storage. The S24 is likely to sport a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel primary camera with 8K video recording and up to 30x Space Zoom. The S24, being the base model, is anticipated to have a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x FHD display.

When it comes to design, the S24 series is expected to look similar to the S23 models. The Ultra model might have a flatter screen. There are rumours that all three models will provide a smooth visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, improving the overall viewing experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.