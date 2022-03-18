New Delhi: Skygazers living in the Northern Hemisphere are in for a treat as the last full Moon of the winter 2022, also known as Worm Moon, will shine bright on Friday. The full Moon of March will reach its peak on Friday, just two days before the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, Space.com reported. There are a plethora of other possible monikers in the US, among them the Storm or Hunger Moon, according to Almanac.com.Also Read - Strawberry Moon 2021: When Can You See Last Full Moon of The Spring Season in India? Details Inside

While the Moon will reach its peak at 3.18 a.m. EDT (12.48 p.m. IST) on Friday, it will still look approximately full till Saturday morning, according to NASA. With the spring equinox coming on Sunday (March 20), this is the last full moon of winter this year, the report said. This year’s Worm Moon is also a Supermoon and occurs two days before the Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox, on March 20. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse Could Trigger Greater Damage in West Bengal

What does term Equinox mean?