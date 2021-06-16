Waterproof Smartphones For Underwater Photography: Monsoon is already here in many parts of the country. Even in bad weather, you have to go out of the house for office and important work. In such a situation, your mobile phone can get spoiled by getting wet in the rain. But now you do not need to worry about it at all. Here are 6 smartphones launched in India that come with a water-resistant body. Apart from this, you can also use many of these smartphones underwater.

List of Best Phones For Underwater Photography

OnePlus 9 Pro

The newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is safe to be used underwater. It is the latest premium smartphone launched by the company which comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 9 Pro works on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has an IP rating of IP53 which makes it dust protected and can withstand spraying water and light rain. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 Protection on its screen and a silicon case with a cover lid for a USB port for better protection.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Android 11 based MIUI 12. Apart from this, the phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display, with which HDR-10 is also supported and the brightness is 1200 nits. The phone has Snapdragon 732G processor, Adreno 618 GPU for graphics, up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128 GB of storage.

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 which means it can go underwater of a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. iPhone 12 series are resistant to accidental spills from common liquids, such as soda, beer, coffee, tea, and juice, according to Apple. The company says no to swimming or bathing with your iPhone and other instructions to prevent the phone from damage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series are IP68 rated which makes it a water-resistant smartphone. Getting an IP68 rating means you can submerge the phone in the water around 1.5 meters deep, and for about 30 minutes. You can do underwater photography but do not take your smartphone too deep.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max is the first smartphone of Realme which comes with an IP rating of IPX4. Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It comes with a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. At the same time, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor is available for power in it. The chipset comes with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Xiaomi Mi11X is dust and water-resistant up to the IP53 standard along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and is powered by Android 11. The body of this smartphone has a ceramic back and aluminum frame which saves it from dust and water. You can do underwater photography for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.