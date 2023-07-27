Home

‘We OPEN When Others FOLD’: OnePlus Teases its First Foldable Smartphone; Likely to be Named OnePlus Open

Credit: Oneleaks x Smartprix

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone next month. The company has hinted at the moniker of its first foldable handset on Twitter. Rumours suggest that the company may launch the smartphone on August 29 at a physical launch event in New York. OnePlus took to Twitter to reveal the name of its foldable smartphone. The company tweeted, “We OPEN when others FOLD”. This confirms that the upcoming foldable smartphone from OnePlus will be called ‘OnePlus Open’.

To recall, the company also gave us a glimpse of the foldable at its OnePlus 11 launch event. The upcoming handset is expected to challenge Samsung’s latest foldable phones in the market alongside the Google Pixel Fold.

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

OnePlus Open likely Specification:

The device is likely to house a triple rear camera setup,

There’s speculation that it might include a periscope lens to significantly enhance zoom capabilities.

Leaks suggest the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

The smartphone’s display is rumoured to adopt a modern punch-hole camera design, promising an immersive viewing experience.

The OnePlus Open is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring robust performance.

The purported OnePlus Open could run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It is said to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

To recall, OnePlus at MWC 2023 confirmed that the company is working on a foldable handset. It later teased the device during the OnePlus 11 smartphone launch event. OnePlus Open is expected to be closer in size to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Pixel Fold, Vivo X Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X3. It could go against the likes of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

