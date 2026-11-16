What caused massive Microsoft outage? Why did Outlook, Teams crash worldwide?

Microsoft has revealed that the November 12 global Microsoft 365 outage, which hit Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps was caused by a hidden software flaw, heavy traffic and reduced server capacity.

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Microsoft is still recovering from a massive global outage that affected users in more than 70 countries

Microsoft outage: Tech giant Microsoft revealed on Monday that the recent major global outage of Microsoft 365 services on November 12 was triggered by a combination of a hidden software flaw, an unusually high volume of traffic, and reduced server capacity. In a post on X, the company’s Executive Vice President for Copilot, Agents and Platform apologised to affected users and shared early investigation findings, noting that the breakdown originated in a front-end networking system that overloaded servers and disrupted Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications.

The company said the code change linked to the flaw was first rolled out in July and had been running across the world for more than three months without causing any trouble. The flaw went unnoticed because the company’s testing systems used different traffic patterns and hardware than the real-world systems. Microsoft said traffic on the affected system rose sharply after Teams traffic was moved from a backup system to the main system about 15 hours before the outage.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete. — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026

At the same time, nearly 14 per cent of server capacity was unavailable because of an unrelated issue from the previous day. While either factor alone would not have caused an outage, together they exposed the hidden flaw, causing requests to pile up until servers stopped responding during peak traffic hours in the US, the company said.

Microsoft said its automatic systems first tried to send users to healthy servers, but the extra traffic increased the chances of the same failure happening elsewhere. This set off a chain reaction that spread quickly across the system. At the worst point of the incident, more than 80 per cent of the affected servers stopped responding, according to the top executive.

The software giant also said a separate issue stopped its internal safety systems, which are meant to contain failures within a region, from working, allowing the problem to spread globally.

(With inputs from agencies)