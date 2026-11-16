What caused massive Microsoft outage? Why did Outlook, Teams crash worldwide?

Microsoft has revealed that the November 12 global Microsoft 365 outage, which hit Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps was caused by a hidden software flaw, heavy traffic and reduced server capacity.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: November 16, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
What caused massive Microsoft outage? Why did Outlook, Teams crash worldwide?
Microsoft is still recovering from a massive global outage that affected users in more than 70 countries

Microsoft outage: Tech giant Microsoft revealed on Monday that the recent major global outage of Microsoft 365 services on November 12 was triggered by a combination of a hidden software flaw, an unusually high volume of traffic, and reduced server capacity. In a post on X, the company’s Executive Vice President for Copilot, Agents and Platform apologised to affected users and shared early investigation findings, noting that the breakdown originated in a front-end networking system that overloaded servers and disrupted Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications.

The company said the code change linked to the flaw was first rolled out in July and had been running across the world for more than three months without causing any trouble. The flaw went unnoticed because the company’s testing systems used different traffic patterns and hardware than the real-world systems. Microsoft said traffic on the affected system rose sharply after Teams traffic was moved from a backup system to the main system about 15 hours before the outage.

Read more: Microsoft services resume worldwide after 36-hr outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot back online

At the same time, nearly 14 per cent of server capacity was unavailable because of an unrelated issue from the previous day. While either factor alone would not have caused an outage, together they exposed the hidden flaw, causing requests to pile up until servers stopped responding during peak traffic hours in the US, the company said.

Microsoft said its automatic systems first tried to send users to healthy servers, but the extra traffic increased the chances of the same failure happening elsewhere. This set off a chain reaction that spread quickly across the system. At the worst point of the incident, more than 80 per cent of the affected servers stopped responding, according to the top executive.

The software giant also said a separate issue stopped its internal safety systems, which are meant to contain failures within a region, from working, allowing the problem to spread globally.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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