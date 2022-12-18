What Is ChatGPT? The New AI-Driven Chatbot That Has Become A Viral Sensation In Tech World

ChatGPT, the new buzz of the tech world works on artificial intelligence technology and gives detailed human-like responses. It simulates dialogue, accepts mistakes and answers follow up questions.

ChatGPT is the new viral sensation in Tech world. It can do conversations in human-like fashion.

Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT: ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence – driven chatbot developed by OpenAI, a research and development firm. It is the latest development in the history of chatbots. It was launched in November 2022 and has become an instant hit in the tech world. It has garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers, although its factual accuracy has been criticized.

With its highly detailed responses including historical facts and extensive information, it has quickly turned into a viral sensation, with people tweeting questions, such as “Are NFTs dead,” and requests like, “Tell a funny joke about the tax risks of international remote work.” They include a screenshot of ChatGPT’s response, which often — but not always — makes sense.

FOUNDED BY ELON MUSK

The company OpenAI was founded as a non-profit in 2015 by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. It received funding from several investors including venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Five days after OpenAI released ChatGPT, Altman said that the chat research tool “crossed 1 million users!”

In 2019, the group created a related for-profit entity to seek outside investment. Musk, who now owns Twitter, exited the company’s board in 2018. Musk later tweeted that he was pausing OpenAI’s access to Twitter’s database after learning that the firm was using it to “train” the tool.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

According to the company, the ChatGPT tool is trained using a machine learning technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) and can simulate dialogue, answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.

ChatGPT was trained to reject prompts that may violate its content policy. However, some users managed to bypass these restrictions and limitations through techniques such as Prompt Engineering. Jailbreaks created the potential for users to prompt ChatGPT to provide outputs that may be deemed offensive, inappropriate, or risking social harm by others. As of the December 15th Update, OpenAI took actions to prevent users from circumventing the filters imposed on ChatGPT.