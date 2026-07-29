What is a ‘Digital Arrest’ scam? How cybercriminals trap victims and here’s how to stay safe

Rising cases of 'digital arrest' scams has left the Supreme Court demanding questioning the Centre on why there are no stricter laws in place to control this. While Centre plans on creating more laws around this, here are some ways how you can protect yourself from these scams.

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Digital arrest is the newest form that scammers have taken to extort money out of individuals. AI-generated image

India is all set to draft a new law to criminalise ‘digital arrest’ scams. This comes as Indians lost Rs 22,845.73 crore to cyber fraud of all kinds in 2024, a 206 per cent jump from the previous year, according to data tabled in Parliament in July 2025 by Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Amid most forms of scams, digital arrest has become one of the most common forms.

Let us take a look at it clearly.

What is ‘digital arrest’?

A ‘digital arrest’ scam is a growing cybercrime tactic where fraudsters use fear, deception, and psychological pressure to trap victims and steal their money. Scammers often pretend to be senior officials from agencies like the CBI, ED, police, or Interpol, and falsely accuse people of being involved in serious crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, or financial fraud. They create panic by threatening arrest or legal action and use fake documents, video calls, and official-looking identities to appear genuine. The scam relies on intimidation, forcing victims to act quickly without verifying the claims.

How does a ‘digital arrest’ scam unfold?

The scam relies on absolute panic, isolation, and fabricated legal authority to systematically drain a victim’s bank accounts. It typically unfolds in three distinct stages, namely the trap, intimidation and extortion.

The trap: The scam usually begins with a seemingly genuine phone call about a fake issue, such as a suspicious parcel delivery, an urgent KYC update request, or an alleged customs violation. Fraudsters use these small excuses to gain the victim’s trust before introducing false criminal allegations. They gradually create fear and pressure, making victims believe they are facing serious legal trouble.

Intimidation: Fraudsters use fear and intimidation to pressure victims, often threatening immediate arrest, bank account freezes, or passport cancellation if their demands are not met. To make their claims appear genuine, they rely on fake caller IDs, manipulated videos, forged documents, and staged backgrounds resembling police stations or government offices during video calls on platforms like WhatsApp and Skype. These tactics are designed to deceive victims.

Also Read | Cybercrimes, Cyber Frauds Helpline And Portal, Centre Provides Updates And Details

Extortion: Scammers often isolate victims by warning them not to contact family members, friends, or legal experts, claiming that secrecy is necessary for the investigation. Under intense fear and emotional pressure, victims are manipulated into paying fake fines, security deposits, or verification charges. These payments are usually demanded through digital channels such as UPI, cryptocurrency, or direct bank transfers to avoid detection.

Why are existing laws not enough?

Existing laws in India are insufficient against “digital arrest” scams because the phenomenon exploits a digital due process gap, operates across international borders, and lacks a standalone criminal definition in current penal statutes. Some of the factors include:

Jurisdictional and procedural gaps: Investigating cybercrimes can be difficult because offenders often operate across borders, making tracking and legal action complicated. Additionally, as “Police” and “Public Order” fall under State jurisdiction, coordination between different authorities may sometimes slow down enforcement efforts.

Technological sophistication: Criminal groups exploit the dark web to trade stolen information and gain access to sensitive data. Many now operate through “Ransomware-as-a-Service” networks, which provide hacking tools and support services, helping attackers stay ahead of conventional cybersecurity measures and carry out large-scale attacks.

Social stigma: A large number of cybercrime victims stay quiet because they worry about public judgment, family reactions, or harm to their reputation. This lack of reporting gives fraudsters an advantage, helping them continue their operations and deceive more people.

What will change under the new law?

The Indian government is currently working on draft legislation to address these specific gaps:

Standalone offence: In view of the increasing cases of digital arrest fraud, the Supreme Court has called on the Centre to classify it as a distinct offence with stringent penalties. The step could help strengthen action against scammers who use fear-based tactics to cheat people.

Asset freezing: The proposed legal framework could allow authorities to temporarily freeze the assets of accused individuals during an investigation if there is initial evidence suggesting involvement in fraud. The measure aims to prevent suspects from hiding or transferring money obtained through cybercrime.

Targeting emerging tech: The new legislation is expected to provide a broader framework to tackle crimes involving deepfakes and other evolving online fraud techniques. By targeting the misuse of advanced technology, it aims to strengthen cyber protection and curb scams that exploit digital platforms.

Also Read | 300 Indians Fall Prey to IT Job Fraud In Thailand, Forced Into Cybercrime, Given ‘Electric Shocks’

How to protect yourself from getting scammed?

Keeping safe relies on vigilance and utilising existing government resources. Here are some ways you can keep safe from getting ‘digitally arrested’.

Know the law: Indian law does not recognise the concept of a ‘digital arrest.’ Authentic government officials or investigating agencies will never threaten people with arrest over a call or demand payments to resolve a case.

Verify and stay skeptical: Avoid sharing confidential information like Aadhaar numbers, OTPs, or financial details with unknown callers. If you receive such a call, independently verify the person’s identity by contacting the concerned department through official channels.

Report immediately: Anyone targeted by cyber fraud should act quickly and inform the authorities without delay. Victims can call the toll-free cybercrime helpline 1930 or submit a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Use official tools: If you receive suspicious messages, calls, or WhatsApp communications that seem like scams, report them through the Sanchar Saathi portal. This platform helps users raise complaints about fraudulent activities and supports authorities in tracking and preventing the misuse of mobile numbers for cybercrime.