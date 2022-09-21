eSIM in Apple iPhone: The new iPhone 14 supports eSIM technology. There is great potential in the new standard eSIM provisions to replace physical SIM cards in the future. US version of iPhone 14 do not have the physical SIM card tray. However, those iPhone models being shipped to India will have a SIM card tray. There will be options to use both eSIM and physical SIM cards in the Indian version. The only consideration that needs to be made is whether your communications provider supports the eSIM technology.Also Read - Apple May Unveil iPhone 15 Ultra Next Year

WHAT IS eSIM ON IPHONE?

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your telecommunications provider without having to use a physical SIM card. You can install eight or more eSIMs on an iPhone in the US version and use two phone numbers at the same time. The advantages of using an eSIM is that it saves you the initial trip to the communications provider for buying a physical card. Setting up your eSIM is extremely easy. Users just have to follow the instructions on their phones while setting it up initially. It also provides greater freedom in changing provider services.

The eSIM acts exactly like a physical SIM card but the only difference is that it is permanently embedded in the device. There are advantages and shortcomings of eSIM technology.

ADVANTAGES OF eSIM TECHNOLOGY:

TRANSFERABILITY:

The fact that an eSIM requires almost zero hassle in changing communications provider is a great advantage to users who deal with multiple SIM cards. It eliminates the need to change cards physically and makes switching quite easier.

SECURITY:

Since an eSIM is literally part of the device, there is no risk of someone stealing the SIM card and using it on some other phone, thereby accessing your personal data like contacts, phone calls, texts etc.

However, as much as it seems convenient, there is a reason why eSIM technology has still not surfaced as a deal breaker in the market despite being launched in 2012. There are several shortcomings in the technology.

DISADVANTAGES OF eSIM TECHNOLOGY:

PHONE GONE, COMMUNICATION ENDS:

The flip side of a tool that enable communication on your phone being attached to the device itself is that if the phone gets lost, damaged, communication also stops. You will not be able to extract your contacts and texts until your device is restored.

TELECOM SERVICES ESSENTIAL:

One cannot use an eSIM phone in a country where the telecom operators don’t support the technology. It is a problem on US version iPhone 14.

Besides, you may need help from your telecom providers every time you need to switch your phone. This may give more power to the operators who may charge extra for eSIMs and switching phones.

Also, given that the technology is accessible only on expensive devices, eSIM cards will take some time to replace physical SIM cards entirely.