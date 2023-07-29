Home

BEWARE While Charging Phone In Public: Scammers Are Now Stealing Money Using USB Ports; Know About ‘Juice Jacking’

Juice jacking is a type of cyberattack that happens when someone steals your personal information by plugging their malicious USB device into your phone or laptop while you're charging it.

Travelers use smartphone for Charger corner free charge appliances and electronics equipment phones notebook usb / 220V socket providing tourists and travelers at Airport Thailand.

New Delhi: We usually encounter situation where our martphones, laptops ir tablets are running low on battery, leading us to seek public charging facilities while on the move. However, we you should know that hackers can use this opportunity to steal your personal data. A recent scam that has gained notoriety is the “Juice Jacking” scam where fraudsters con people with the help of charging ports.

What is Juice Jacking

Juice jacking is a type of cyberattack where scammers set up fake charging stations in public places. These charging stations are designed to secretly steal sensitive data from the devices that are plugged into them. When someone plugs their device into a fake charging port, the scammers can get access to their device and start collecting personal information like passwords, credit card details, and other private data. In some cases, scammers may even inject malware directly into the victim’s device so that they can control the device remotely.

According to the US Army Cyber Command, “Juice jacking is a cyber attack in which a compromised Universal Serial Bus (USB) charging station transfers malware to, or steals personal information from, a connected device. Juice jacking, also known as port jacking, is not limited to cell phones but any device capable of being charged via USB plug.”

History of Juice Jacking

The term “juice jacking” was first announced in 2011, when researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, created a compromised charging kiosk just for the purpose to show how a hacker could steal data from unsuspecting victims. When people plugged their phones into the kiosk, they got a security warning and found out that their phones had been paired with a malicious charging station.

The warning read: “You should not trust public kiosks with your smart phone. Information can be retrieved or downloaded without your consent. Luckily for you, this station has taken the ethical route and your data is safe. Enjoy the free charge!”

Another example of juice jacking was presented in 2013 at the Black Hat security conference where security experts presented a USB wall charger containing malware. It was known as Mactans and carried the ability to deploy malware on iOS devices.

To protect yourself from falling victim to Juice Jacking or similar scams. Consider the following precautions:

Use your own charger: Whenever possible, stick to using your personal charger with a trusted power source. Carry a power bank: Keep a fully charged power bank with you to avoid using public charging stations altogether. Invest in data protection: Utilize security measures such as two-factor authentication and encryption to safeguard sensitive information on your devices. Avoid USB data connections: When charging in public places, opt for charging cables without data transfer capabilities to minimize the risk of data theft. Stay updated on scams: Be aware of the latest scams circulating and stay informed about potential security threats.

How big is the threat, really?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the LA County District Attorney’s Office have warned the public about the dangers of juice jacking. But some security experts dismiss the threat, claiming that all the news around it comes from ethical researchers demonstrating proof-of-concept hacks and that no known instances of juice jacking have appeared in the wild. Also, modern smartphones now alert users when data is being transferred, a report in securityintelligence.com said.

