What is Mastodon, The Social Network Users Are Opting For After Leaving Twitter? Your Quick Guide

Mastodon calls itself a federated social network. Instead of signing up for an account on a website, users choose to join “servers.”

Verification is free, toots are twice as long as tweets on this social media tool.

New Delhi: This is an open-source social network which is creating a buzz lately by marking itself as an alternative to Twitter. Mastodon calls itself a federated social network. Instead of signing up for an account on a website, users choose to join “servers.” Each server is independent, hosted by an individual or organization, and can have its own rules around moderation. Mastodon uses a collection of thousands of social networks run on servers across the world that are linked by the common Mastodon technology, on a platform known as the “Fediverse”.

How To Use This Social Media Tool

A user needs to sign up for a specific server. Servers can be created by anyone. Usually, volunteers create it out of their own pockets or take donations through Patreon. Each server will have its own rules and policies. You can even start your own server if you want to set the rules yourself. There is a servers list that has all signed up to the “Mastodon covenant” which promises “active moderation against racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia”. You can follow users on other servers as well without any problem.

How To Create An Account On Mastodon

A user can choose a username and set up his/her account with an image header and profile picture to begin using Mastodon. Unlike Twitter, your username will be @[username] @[the Mastodon instance you signed up to]. It is very similar to an email address where the first part is your chosen identifier, the second part is the organisation that looks after your inbox.

There are apps on iOS and Android which allow you to sign in to your Mastodon account(s).

How To Post From Your Mastodon Account

The experience is similar to Twitter, yet there are some key differences. For a start, you may have to get used to your posts being called “toots” rather than “tweets”. You will have twice as many characters (500) to write a post and additional features such as click spoiler warnings for text and images.

You will have more control over who can see your post, from being discoverable across the server, down to only those who you mention in the post – similar to a DM.

Hashtags work similarly to Twitter for trending topics, and you can share someone else’s post with your followers by boosting it – which works the same as retweeting. But there’s no such thing as “quote tooting”.

Verification Is Easy And Free

Mastodon has a verification system that’s available to everyone with their own website. If you link to a website you control on your profile, then it can recognise you as the owner of that website, which will give followers some justification in trusting you are who you claim to be.