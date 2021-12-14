Given the volume and variety of content available on Netflix — be it an English or non-English show or a movie across different genres, it becomes very difficult to decide what to watch. Well Netflix is here to help you make that decision. The new website https://top10.netflix.com, recently launched by Netflix should not be confused with Netflix app’s own Top 10.Also Read - Red Notice Becomes Most-Watched Film on Netflix, Gal Gadot-Dwayne Johnson Feel Over The Moon With Film Creating History

What is it all about?

The website showcases Top 10 Netflix titles of the week in 4 distinct categories Films (English), Films (Non-English), TV or Shows (English), TV or Shows (Non-English) in the country of your residence. You can also look at the Top 10 rankings of other countries (of your choice) across the globe. Apart from serving Top 10 rankings based on country, the website also has a list of most popular shows & movies in each continent of the world.

Apart from showcasing the top 10 show and movie rankings, you can also see which shows and movies are trending/popular across different geographies i.e., continents further broken down to countries.

How is ranking is done?

Unlike the ranking logic of the past where 2-minute viewing time metric was considered as the base to rank titles, the new ranking logic works based on total number of hours viewed as well as the first 28 days (be it a movie or show) on the service. However, the new ranking logic does have its own caveats such as repeated watches are also taken into consideration, the total number of hours viewed are rounded to 10,000 to account for any internet connectivity fluctuations which the company has publicly stated. Netflix also admits that the new ranking logic gives undue advantage to shows or movies that are longer in length which is why they also publish “speciality lists” separately to showcase top/popular shows or documentaries as stated earlier.

The rank reporting is done by Netflix themselves however they have engaged Ernst & Young – to review their metrics, and they will publish their report in 2022.

Frequency of Update

All Top 10 rankings are published/updated every week on Tuesday based on hourly numbers collected from the previous week (from Monday to Sunday).

If a title (show or a movie) can retain its position (any rank among Top 10 irrespective of rise or fall) for 1 or more week, then the count and the number of bars appearing next to that title in the list will indicate the number of weeks that title has been able to hold its position in the Top 10 list.

Bonus

For the data analysts out there, who wish to analyze the data can download the excel file from the site as well as the historical data i.e., past week data is also available to do a long-term analysis.

What we would love to see

As we are inching closer towards the end of the year, we would love to see the Top 10 Netflix rankings for the entire 2021 year across different categories. Have you visited the site?

The site content is currently available only in 2 languages, English (by default) & Español (Spanish). For the desi Indian audience out there, we would love if they provided site content in Hindi language as well.

Netflix also takes user’s feedback in the form of thumbs up (for Like) or down (for Dislike). It would be great if they show Top 10 most liked titles in the future.

Did you find anything interesting on the website that we missed out mentioning? Let us know in the comments below.