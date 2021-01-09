Signal Messaging App: Amid the growing outrage over WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy, which elaborates more on the data sharing with Facebook, users have been looking for alternatives. One such instant messaging app is Signal, which focuses mainly on user’s privacy. Also Read - WhatsApp New Rules Change From Feb 8. Here's How Safe Is Your Personal Data

Tesla CEO, who is now the world’s richest person, Elon Musk also advised people to “Use Signal” right after WhatsApp launched its new privacy policy. In fact, after his tweet, Signal beat WhatsApp to become top free app on App Store in India, Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland. Also Read - 'Time to Say Goodbye': Angry Users Switch to Telegram After WhatsApp's New Policy Sparks Privacy Fears

The app, which has been around since 2014, is developed by Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC, which is a non-profit company. The Signal Foundation was created by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and currently CEO of Signal Messenger, Moxie Marlinspike. Acton, who left WhatsApp back in 2017, donated $50 million to help with funding Signal. Signal’s Twitter bio reads “Say “hello” to privacy.”

The messaging app is used by journalists, activists, lawyers, researchers, dissidents, politicians, and security experts around the world, and is backed by the likes of American whistleblower Edward Snowden, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey among others.

It is available on Android and iOS. Unlike WhatsApp, the Signal Private Messenger app is also available on the iPad, and users can also download and install the Signal app on Windows, Linux and Mac, like WhatsApp.

Signal’s silver lining is that it is generating a lot of interest for its platform as both a viable mobile messaging app and alternative to the Facebook ecosystem that includes WhatsApp and Instagram. It has already climbed to the number one spot on Google Play Store in India.