What is the US-Led 6G initiative? India joins global pact to build safe, next-gen networks

India has joined the US and 24 other countries in developing 6G networks and setting global rules for them. A key discussion on this issue took place between Indian Minister Jitin Prasada and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during the G20 summit in Miami.

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What is the US-Led 6G initiative? India joins global pact to build safe, next-gen networks (AI image)

India is continuously working to stay ahead in the 6G race. We are saying this because the US Department of Commerce has stated that India, the US, and 24 other countries will work together to build and set regulations for the 6G network, the new internet technology of the future. This clearly shows that India will now play a key role in determining the future of 6G. It should be noted that Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada met US Secretary of Trade and Industry Howard Lutnick during the G20 Innovation Ministerial, where the two discussed the future of 6G technology.

Will work together with 24 countries including US

Actually, the US Department of Commerce posted a post on X. In this post it is said that today we are happy to announce that India has joined the US and 24 other countries in the development of 6G to ensure that future 6G internet technology takes care of our security, keeps the country ahead of others in business and technology and promotes innovation.

This news has come at a time when the G20 summit is being held in Miami, USA, in which Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasad participated in several meetings at the ministerial level.

Work will continue for the next 12 months

It’s worth noting that India joined the “6G Leadership and Security” initiative launched by the US National Telecommunications Agency (NTIA) in July this year. Under this agreement, India and 25 other countries will work together over the next 12 months to develop a secure, robust, and reliable 6G network infrastructure. The partnership aims to strengthen cybersecurity within 6G networks, enable seamless interconnection of devices from different companies, and utilize secure artificial intelligence (AI) to manage the network.

India prepares to become a global hub under the ‘6G Mission’

Additionally, India is establishing itself as a global hub for 6G technology through its “India 6G Mission.” India’s goal is not only to deploy 6G, but also to develop new patents, equipment, and affordable telecom products and export them to the world.