What Is ‘TruthGPT’, Elon Musk’s Alternative To Microsoft-Backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT

This move comes even after Musk and a group of experts in artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk, who slammed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is now working on “TruthGPT”, a ChatGPT alternative which he claims will act as a “maximum truth-seeking AI.”

Musk said in an interview with Fox News that an alternative approach to AI creation is needed to “avoid the destruction of humanity”.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk was quoted as saying.

“And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” the Twitter CEO added.

Musk also criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of “training the AI to lie” and said OpenAI has now become a “closed source”, “for-profit” organisation “closely allied with Microsoft”.

The Tesla chief also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

As per a Reuters report, Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc’s Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI. As per state filings, Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary.

During an interview with Carlson, Musk also reiterated his warnings about AI saying “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production” according to the excerpts.

“It has the potential of civilizational destruction,” he said. He added that a super intelligent AI can write incredibly well and potentially manipulate public opinions. Over the weekend, Musk had tweeted that he met with former US President Barack Obama when he was president and told him that Washington needed to “encourage AI regulation”.

Even though Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018. In 2019, he tweeted that he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

He also tweeted at that time that other reasons for his departure from OpenAI were, “Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do.”

Musk first tweeted in February that what we need is a “TruthGPT.”

