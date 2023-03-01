Home

What is Twitter’s New ‘Violent Speech’ Policy, Know Here

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it has updated its rules on "violent content and similar language", and has now "officially launched" its "Violent Speech" policy.

New Delhi: Twitter has announced that it has officially launched a new ‘Violent Speech Policy’ and announced that it has also updated its rules on “violent content and similar language”. The micro-blogging platform further mentioned that the content of its speec policy is similar to Twitter’s previous violent threats policy, however it manages to be both more specific and more vague.

The company has a “zero tolerance policy” towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of the users and prevent the normalisation of violent actions.

We’ve made a few changes to our policies around violent content and similar language. Today, we’ve officially launched our Violent Speech policy, which prohibits violent threats, wishes of harm, glorification of violence, and incitement of violence. 🧵 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 28, 2023

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TWITTER’S VIOLENT SPEECH POLICY

The new policy prohibits violent threats, wishes of harm, glorification of violence and incitement of violence, the company tweeted from its @TwitterSafety account.

What is in violation of this policy?



Violent Threats

You may not threaten to inflict physical harm on others, which includes (but is not limited to) threatening to kill, torture, sexually assault, or otherwise hurt someone. This also includes threatening to damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic, or business activities.

Wishes of Harm

You may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents, or experience other physically harmful consequences.

Incitement of Violence

You may not incite, promote, or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm, which includes (but is not limited to) encouraging others to hurt themselves or inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide. This also includes using coded language (often referred to as “dog whistles”) to indirectly incite violence.

Glorification of Violence

You may not glorify, praise, or celebrate acts of violence where harm occurred, which includes (but is not limited to) expressing gratitude that someone experienced physical harm or praising Violent entities and Perpetrators of Violent Attacks. This also includes glorifying animal abuse or cruelty.

What is not a violation of this policy?



We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context, such as (but not limited to) hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussion of video games and sporting events.

We also allow certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm.

We make sure to evaluate and understand the context behind the conversation before taking action.

What happens if you violate this policy?



In most cases, we will immediately and permanently suspend any account that violates this policy.

For less severe violations, we may instead temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet again. However, if you continue to violate this policy after receiving a warning, your account will be permanently suspended.

We also recognize that conversations regarding certain individuals credibly accused of severe violence may prompt outrage and associated violent speech. In these limited cases, we may take less punitive measures.

If you believe that your account was suspended in error, you can submit an appeal.

