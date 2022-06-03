New Delhi: Tech-giant Apple’s operating systems are expected to be the centerpiece of the keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 , which is scheduled to begin on June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe.Also Read - Apple Might Announce New Search Engine Next Week At Worldwide Developers Conference

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

What To Expect?

According to TechCrunch, users are certainly going to hear the latest on iOS, iPad OS, macOS and watch OS, as well as some wildcards like tvOS at the world conference.

The first look at iOS 16 is likely to arrive with an early developer beta, meaning if you have an Apple developers’ account, you can get access, not long after the keynote. The biggest changes are apparently in store for the lock screen, notifications, Messages and Health.

What Will Change?

The update could bring some widgets to the real estate, by way of the “Today View”, including key bits of information like weather, calendar entries and shortcuts to favorite apps, beyond the existing camera and flashlight buttons.

The features appear to be setting the stage for a version of the iPhone 14, with the ‘always-on’ display currently being offered on the Apple Watch and some Android handsets. A new version of the Messages app is said to be getting more social functions, as well as new audio message functionality. The iPhone’s Health app is also reportedly getting some new features.

iPad OS, meanwhile, could be getting multitasking improvements designed to make the tablet operating system more competitive with laptops. That could include an improvement to the way iPads handle application windows for a more desktop-style experience that could further separate the OS fork from its mobile counterpart, the report said.

tvOS remains a big question mark, especially after the operating system got virtually no love at last year’s event. Meanwhile, a recent report said that it is unlikely that the tech giant will announce its mixed reality headset at WWDC this year.

(With inputs from IANS)