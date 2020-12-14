New Delhi: As Google online services suffered a sudden distruption on Monday evening for nearly 45 minutes, users could not stop asking why. Google Docs, Google Maps, Google Calender, Google Slides, Gmail and YouTube were among the affected apps and services, including Google’s enterprise tool Workspaces, which were down for customers across the world. Also Read - Gmail, YouTube & Other Google Services Restored For Users After Massive Worldwide Outage

“Today, at 3.47 AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32 AM PT. All services are now restored,” said a Google spokesperson in a statement, according to a report in The Times of India. Also Read - Google Contemplating Flexible Workweek, Says Three Days in Office, Rest Can Be Work From Home

“We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” added the statement apologising to users. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Beats Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar on Google: Dil Bechara Becomes Top Searched Movie of 2020 in India

Google had faced a similar disruption in services in August this year. The latest outage is believed to have impacted users in various parts of the world, including India.

At around 5.25 PM IST, Google — on its Workspace Status Dashboard — said it was “aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users” and that the affected users were unable to access Gmail.

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Calendar, Drive, Docs and Meet had also been affected. Updates similar to the one on Gmail were shared for these other services too.

Downdetector, which detects outages and interruptions on networks, had also showed that services like YouTube and Gmail were facing disruption.