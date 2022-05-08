New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has now allowed groups to accommodate 512 people, to whom they can send files as heavy as 2 GB, and react to their messages with emojis. The instant messaging app has been introducing a slew of new features at regular intervals. The latest to join its upgrade efforts is an emoji response to messages.Also Read - Judge rejects Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Challenging His Permanent Ban from Twitter

WhatsApp had previously announced that some new features – including emojis to react to messages – will be arriving soon, and it is here now.

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced the inclusion of this new feature and said, "We're excited to share that emoji reaction are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We'll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future."

WhatsApp also announced that it will now allow up to 512 people to be added in a group chat. “One of the top requests we’ve consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group. Building private, safe, and secure communities takes work and we think this series of improvements will help people and groups stay close to one another,” said the company in its blog post.

Apart from Emoji feature, the company has facilitated another exciting feature. The users can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is a massive upgrade given that the previous limit was 100MB.You can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption.