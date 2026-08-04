WhatsApp accounts put ‘under review’ without warning: What happened, Why accounts are flagged and how to fix it | Explained

Multiple WhatsApp users were abruptly locked out after receiving an in-app notice stating their accounts were placed under review to verify compliance with platform policies.

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WhatsApp update | Details inside (File)

WhatsApp disruption: Meta-backed messaging platform WhatsApp has unexpectedly placed numerous accounts under review on Monday, without prior notice, leaving users locked out of essential features and chat histories. Affected individuals report receiving an automated in-app message stating that their account activity and device information are being audited to verify compliance with the platform’s Terms of Service. Here is a breakdown of what happened during this latest enforcement wave, why your account might be flagged and the step-by-step process to request a review and restore access.

What did WhatsApp do on Monday?

The notification also includes an option to “Learn about account issues”, which provides guidance on responsible use of WhatsApp, as well as information on stolen phones and compromised accounts. Users reported the disruption on Monday evening, with many claiming that they were unable to use WhatsApp without receiving any prior notice from the company.

Also read: WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes iPhone calls crystal clear | Details inside

Why does WhatsApp flag and suspend accounts?

WhatsApp routinely flags and suspends accounts that breach its Terms of Service, temporarily or permanently restricting access to the platform, chat history, and cloud backups. When an account is banned, users are greeted with an in-app prompt stating that their phone number is no longer authorized to use the service, alongside an option to submit an official appeal.

Also read: Is your WhatsApp working? Meta app puts multiple accounts under review, blocks app access for 24 hours in India

What are the primary triggers for WhatsApp Account suspension?

Automated safety systems and user reports trigger account flags when activity fails to align with the platform’s “Acceptable Use of Our Services” policy. The most frequent grounds for account action include:

Spam and Automated Messaging: Sending high-volume bulk messages, automated communications, or suspicious promotional links.

Fraud and User Safety Risks: Engaging in scam operations, impersonation, or actions that compromise user security.

Unauthorized Third-Party Applications: Accessing the service through modified, non-official software (such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp).

Policy Violations: Publishing or transmitting content that explicitly violates the platform’s terms of service.

What are the steps to appeal an WhatsApp account ban?

Restoring access requires following the platform’s designated in-app resolution channel.

Submit an Appeal: Tap the Request review button provided on the ban screen within the WhatsApp application.

Await Verification: The evaluation process typically takes up to 24 hours, after which the user will receive an in-app notification regarding the outcome.

Monitor Appeal Status: Users can view the current status of their request at any time by simply launching the app.

Final Determinations: If the option to request a review is unavailable on the screen, the ban decision is permanent and unappealable.

Can you reach out to WhatsApp directly?

“No. WhatsApp no longer accepts support requests via email. Emails sent to support@support.whatsapp.com, support@whatsapp.com or any other @whatsapp.com address won’t receive a response from our support team because WhatsApp email addresses aren’t monitored for support requests. If you’ve seen any WhatsApp support email addresses recommended on a website, blog, or by an AI assistant, that information is outdated”, WhatsApp said in its FAQ.

Important Note: Attempting to contact WhatsApp through external support channels or secondary accounts will not expedite or alter the review timeline.

While unexpected account locks can be frustrating, WhatsApp’s automated security reviews usually resolve within 24 hours. Submitting an in-app appeal promptly and steering clear of unauthorized modified apps remain your best bet to restore service and safeguard your chat history.

Notably, earlier in July, reports suggested that the government was considering introducing uniform standards for messaging platforms operating in India following the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s proposed username feature.