NEW DELHI: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned of multiple vulnerabilities in WhatsApp which could help a remote attacker to execute an arbitrary code on the target system. The agency said the vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to integer overflow. "A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to execute remote code in an established video call," the cyber security watchdog said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

WhatsApp, in its latest security advisory issue, also confirmed the same. "An integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for iOS prior to v2.22.16.12 could result in remote code execution in an established video call," the advisory said.

According to the advisory issued by WhatsApp, users should update the app to protect themselves from such attack. The advisory comes a day after the instant messaging app said it was rolling out call links on WhatsApp.

“We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post. “We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people.”