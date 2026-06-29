No need to share phone number for WhatsApp, app brings usernames to boost privacy | All details

Once the feature is fully active, individuals will be notified directly within the app and can communicate securely without ever revealing their personal mobile numbers.

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WhatsApp update: Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched global username reservations, introducing a major privacy feature designed to protect user phone numbers. Starting Monday, users can create and secure a unique identifier before the feature officially integrates into the app later this year. The company noted that choosing a WhatsApp username should be unique, serving as a private handle known only to individuals the user explicitly wishes to contact.

When is WhatsApp bringing usernames foe users?

According to WhatsApp, the early reservation phase is intended to manage overlapping names among its three billion users before the official system goes live. Once the feature is fully active, individuals will be notified directly within the app and can communicate securely without ever revealing their personal mobile numbers.

“A username is a way for you to connect with someone on WhatsApp without giving away your phone number. You choose your own, and it doesn’t have to match your handle on any other app,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform said in a statement. At its core, it’s a privacy feature, not a social media handle — there’s no directory to browse and no suggestions, so people need to know your exact username to contact you with your username for the first time, it added.

‘Your phone number is protected’, says WhatsApp

“Your phone number is protected. You can now share your unique username instead of your digits. There’s no public directory and no suggestions – people need to know your exact username to find you. You can update your username right in the app,” said WhatsApp.

Also read: Historic development for India as CRED founder Kunal Shah to join as WhatsApp’s next global CEO

To control who can message you, you can set up a “username key”, so that anyone messaging you for the very first time via your username will need the key to reach you, adding one more layer of protection for your account. You can change the key at any time.

Last week, Meta CEO Zuckerberg said that CRED founder Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next global CEO. Meta is also investing around $900 million (nearly Rs 8,550 crore) in the fintech company CRED.

(With inputs from agencies)