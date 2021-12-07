New Delhi: Instant messaging application WhatsApp has recently informed that it has banned more than 2.2 million Indian accounts and has received 560 grievance reports. Previously, it had suspended over 30.27 lakh Indian accounts for not complying with its terms of service. “In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our fifth monthly report for the month of October. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in the month of October,” a WhatsApp Spokesperson had said.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: Disappearing Mode Now Available For New Chats With Time Duration

Despite the new privacy policies in place, the meta-owned messaging app still has the highest user base in India. According to App Annie, a mobile insight firm, over 95 per cent of WhatsApp’s monthly active users in India use the app every day, and almost all of its user base checks the app once a week. However, if users fail to comply with its ‘Terms of Service’, WhatsApp, clearly said that it will ban or suspend their accounts. Also Read - Now Book Uber Via WhatsApp. Read To Learn How

Reasons Why WhatsApp Could Ban Your Account Also Read - Banned Over 2 Million Accounts in India in Oct: WhatsApp in Compliance Report to Govt

Fake messages, videos: Refrain from sending fake messages or videos that incite violence on WhatsApp.

Porn, Obscene clip: Refrain yourself from sending porn/obscene/defamatory messages on WhatsApp.

Malware or phishing links: Do not send malware or phishing links to any of your contact as it can trigger the platform to ban your account.

Being banned by multiple people in a certain period of time can result in a WhatsApp ban.

Whatsapp Plus, Delta: Do not use unofficial versions of WhatsApp like ‘WhatsApp Plus’.

Do not send too many messages to strangers. WhatsApp can ban you if you send various messages to someone who is not on your contact list.

WhatsApp Banned: What Are The Possible Indications

If you receive an error message while trying to log into the platform, it is an indication that your account has been banned.

If your account is banned, you’ll see the following message when trying to access WhatsApp: “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.

How to Unban WhatsApp