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WhatsApp bans Indian accounts: Why 9,400 accounts banned in four months? – Heres the reason

WhatsApp bans Indian accounts: Why 9,400 accounts banned in four months? – Here’s the reason

WhatsApp blocked more than 9,400 accounts linked to digital arrest scams in India in a major crackdown.

WhatsApp bans Indian accounts: Why 9,400 accounts banned in four months? – Here’s the reason

WhatsApp Bans Over 9,400 Accounts In India: In a major development in digital arrest scams in India, WhatsApp has banned more than 9,400 accounts since January 2026. The Meta-owned company informed the Supreme Court that the action was taken over a 12-week period. According to a report by Bar and Bench, Attorney General R Venkataramani shared the details in the court in a case related to the rising number of such scams in the country.

What Is Digital Arrest?

Digital arrest is a scam where fraudsters act like police or government officials to scare people into paying money. They usually contact victims through phone calls or apps like WhatsApp or Signal and falsely say the person is involved in serious crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering or illegal parcels.

It is a kind of scam in which scammers act like the police or other government officials and scare people into paying money. Fraudsters contact people through calls or apps, like WhatsApp, and threaten them that they are involved in a serious crime.

The scammers create panic by keeping the victim on a video call for hours. During the video call, they tell the victim not to talk to their family or friends.

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No Such Thing As ‘Digital Arrest’, Police Never Detain People Via Video Calls

It is worth mentioning that police in India do not arrest an individual over a video call. It is a trick that fraudsters use to create fear among victims and extort money from them.

When the scammers know that the victim is scared, they ask for personal details like Aadhaar Card, bank account number or OTPs. They then demand money to ‘close the case’.

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