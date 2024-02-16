WhatsApp Channel To Get Ownership Transfer, Create Reports Feature; Check Details Inside

Home

Meta owned WhatsApp is working on new features including enabling users to transfer ownership of its broadcasting tool,Channels. Here are more details on the update.

New Delhi: Popular social messaging app Meta is testing multiple new features for its one-way broadcasting tool, Channels. The new updates are currently available in WhatsApp’s Beta version and are expected to roll out soon for the stable version of the app. The Meta-owned social platform released the Channels broadcasting tool in June 2023 and has quickly become one of the most popular means for both owners and followers to get quick updates. Here are more details on the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp Channels: Ownership Transfer

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, 2.24.4.22, a new option has been added to the channel settings screen that allows the current channel owner to start the transfer process by choosing a new owner from the list of eligible users. If the new owner accepts the transfer request, they will take on full administrative rights over the channel, which includes managing channel settings and information. It is worth noting that the new channel owner will also be able to delete the channel, fire other administrators, and more. With this new feature, users will have more flexibility and control over their channels and be able to assign administrative duties to other users as needed. This update offers users a convenient way to manage and transfer ownership of their WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp Channel Ownership Update Availability

The new feature is currently being gradually rolled out to a select group of beta testers; more users will be able to access it in the next few days. The update is available through the Google Play Beta Programme and is labelled as a compatible update. Nevertheless, some beta testers might be able to access the feature by installing the previous 2.24.4.20 update. If users have installed the update but are unable to see the feature, it might not be available to them yet.

WhatsApp Reports For Channels, Accounts

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will enable users to generate reports automatically by going to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Request Account Info. If users agree, WhatsApp will automatically generate a monthly report that includes information about the activity of both user accounts and channels. This new automated feature is expected to eliminate the customary 3-day wait for manually requested account reports, guaranteeing that the reports are generated and made available each month without any delay.

The user experience will be improved by implementing this feature, which will automatically generate monthly reports on account and channel activity. Users will not have to remember to initiate the process every time they want an update on their account and channel activities, and this automation will guarantee that users receive timely information without requiring them to request a new report, saving them time and effort. It should be noted that this feature can also be used as a tool to easily track changes in their account information by manually comparing the monthly reports. In summary, this feature can greatly improve the user experience by giving users a convenient and effective way to stay informed about their account and channel activities.

