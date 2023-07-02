Home

Technology

You Can Transfer WhatsApp Chat History Via QR Code; Here’s How

You Can Transfer WhatsApp Chat History Via QR Code; Here’s How

For the first time, WhatsApp users can preserve their complete chat and media history without having to exit the app.

Using QR code to transfer WhatsApp chats is faster than backing up and restoring your chat history.

New Delhi: WhatsApp rolled out a secure and faster way to transfer chats from your old phone to your new phone via a QR code-based method on the same operating system. For the first time, users can preserve their complete chat and media history without having to exit the app.

“More secure than using unofficial third-party apps which lack clear privacy practices, and more private than cloud services, the transfer process is authenticated with a QR code, data is only shared between your two devices, and is fully encrypted during transfer,” Zuckerberg said, according to a report by IANS.

You may like to read

It’s faster than backing up and restoring your chat history and you can now also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep. “If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices,” Zuckerberg said.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat History Using QR Code

Make sure you have both devices physically with you when you are ready to transfer chats and connected to Wi-Fi and location enabled. On your old phone, go to Settings, then select Chats and Chat transfer. Scan the QR code shown on the screen with your new phone to complete the process.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. Beta users will see a new button within the drawing editor which will allow them to send high-quality videos, reports WABetaInfo.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible. The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

The new option only appears when the users select a large-size video. A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature. This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.