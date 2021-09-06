WhatsApp Chat Migration – WhatsApp has brought a very special feature for its users. With this feature, WhatsApp users will now be able to transfer chats from iOS to Android. The company has officially released the chat migration feature. At present, this feature has been introduced for Samsung’s smartphones. The company did this chat migration feature during the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. But at that time this feature was released only for foldable phones.Also Read - WhatsApp New Feature Helps You Transfer Chat Data Between iOS and Android

Using this new feature, users can transfer their account information, profile photos, personal chats, group chats, old chats, media and settings from iPhone to Samsung smartphones. WhatsApp said that users will not be able to transfer their call logs and visible names.

WhatsApp said in a blog post, “We’re excited to start rolling out the ability to move your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android. This happens without your messages being sent to WhatsApp in the process and includes voice messages, photos and videos. To start, this feature is available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher, and will be available on more Android devices soon.”

Notably, this feature will initially be available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher and will soon be available on other Android devices. Users will be given the option to securely transfer their chats from one device to another whenever they set up a new device. However, for this process, you’ll need a USB-C to Lightning cable. Given that WhatsApp initially only introduced the possibility to transfer chats from iPhone to Samsung phone, you will need to have the Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or higher installed on your new device. Along with this, you will also need to update the WhatsApp iOS app to transfer.

What are The Compatible Things You Need to Migrate Chat From iPhone to Samsung –

Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or greater installed on your new device WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or greater on your old device WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or greater on your new device USB-C to Lightning cable (or equivalent adapters) Use the same phone number on the new device as the old device. Your new Android device must be factory new or reset to factory settings.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat from iPhone to Samsung Phones