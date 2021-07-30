Google’s data restore tool may soon allow users to transfer their WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices. The latest update to the app that was recently added to the Google Play store reportedly shows a reference to copy WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to an Android phone. If you are setting up a new Android phone, then at the same time you will get the option to restore data from iOS. Last week, Google launched a separate app called Google Data Restore Tool, which you can download from Google Play Store.Also Read - WhatsApp vs Telegram: This Chatting App Can Keep Your Chats Private and Secure

By default, the data restore tool on an Android device appears when you are setting up a new Android phone and want to transfer your data from an old device. As of now, Google has not shared any information about the WhatsApp cross-platform chat transfer feature. Both Google and WhatsApp are apparently working on a more intuitive way to transfer chats from iOS to Android, with a feature likely to be officially unveiled soon. However, so far neither Google nor WhatsApp has shared any information about this.

According to 9to5Google, the app's latest update – version 1.0.382048734 – contained a reference to copying WhatsApp chat and history from an iPhone to an Android phone in its code. References to "Scan the QR Code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp, then tap Start", "Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open", "Scanning problem? On your iPhone, open WhatsApp, then Settings > Chats > Move Chat to Android"

How to transfer data from iPhone to Android

While setting up the new Android phone, you will get the option of data to restore. Tap on it. Now there will be an option to scan a QR code for WhatsApp data. After that click on the Start option. After that open WhatsApp on iPhone. Now go to Settings and then to Chats. Now click on Move Chats to Android.

In May 2021, there was a report testing the feature of WhatsApp data transfer from iPhone to Android. WABetaInfo’s report said that after the new update, chats can be easily transferred from Android to iOS and from iOS to Android. In addition to chat transfer, media files can also be transferred. The new update will benefit those who want to switch from iPhone to Android and from Android to iPhone or from iPhone to Android.