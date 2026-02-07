Instagram-like feature now in WhatsApp: Messenger to introduce this service for…

Home

WhatsApp is developing a Close Friends feature for Status updates, allowing users to share moments privately with selected contacts, offering better control, privacy, and a more personalised sharing experience.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing another neat privacy feature called “Close Friends” for Statuses – something that many Instagram users would be familiar with. A new report from WABetainfo claims WhatsApp’s upcoming Close Friends feature will allow users to share statuses with a select group of their contacts.

Reportedly spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.21.14.12), here’s everything we know about the new Close Friends feature coming to WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Adding ‘Close Friends’ Feature for Statuses (Report)

WhatsApp Users Will Be Able to Create ‘Close Friends’ List for Statuses

WhatsApp’s upcoming Close Friends feature will reportedly allow users to share their statuses with “selected contacts.”

In practice, this means you won’t have to share every Status update with your entire friend list. Instead, you’ll be able to pick and choose who gets to see your more personal updates. Similar to Instagram Close Friends, the new feature will allow WhatsApp users to keep their profiles private while sharing private moments with a group of people they trust.

WhatsApp Users Can Manage ‘Close Friends’ List From Status Privacy or In-App

The new Close Friends feature will allow WhatsApp users to manage their close friends list in two ways:

1. From the Status privacy option when posting or editing a Status privacy setting.

2. From the Status screen. (Potentially allowing users to edit their close friends list without navigating away from the app.)

Changes users make to their Close Friends list will apply to all future statuses they post – they won’t apply retroactively.

WhatsApp Could Show a Colored Ring to ‘Close Friends’ When They Post a Status

Just as Instagram Stories show a colored ring around a user’s profile picture when they’ve shared a Story with Close Friends only, WhatsApp could do the same for Status updates.

If the feature works as expected, a colored ring will show around a user’s profile picture when one of their “Close Friends” posts a new Status.

WhatsApp Users Could See Feature ‘Soon’

WhatsApp has yet to announce an official release date for the feature.

However, seeing as we now know the feature is in testing, it could start rolling out to beta testers soon. A wider release for everyone is expected soon after.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.