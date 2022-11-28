WhatsApp Deny Report Claiming Sale of 50 Crore Users’ Data, Says No Evidence of ‘Data Leak’

It was alleged that the data set has over 32 million US user records, 35 million records from Italy, over 11 million British user records and nearly 10 million Russian user records.

New Delhi: Days after Cybernews reported that the mobile numbers of approximately 50 crore WhatsApp users have been put on sale. Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday refuted the claim and said, “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

It was claimed that a threat actor put an advertisement on a well-known hacking community forum, declaring they were selling a 2022 database of 48.7 crore WhatsApp user mobile numbers.

WhatsApp has also said that the purported list is a set of phone numbers – and not “WhatsApp user information.

Here’s what Cybernews report claimed:

The database of the company comprised mobile numbers of WhatsApp users from 84 different countries

The countries include Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France and Saudi Arabia.

However, Cybernews has issued a clarification saying that here’s no evidence of a data hack/ leak in WhatsApp. Jurgita Lapienytė, Chief Editor of the publication, tweeted, “There’s no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the affected users.”